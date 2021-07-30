Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Earnings results for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

AdvanSix last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for AdvanSix are expected to grow by 4.08% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $3.57 per share. AdvanSix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. AdvanSix will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10153579”.

Analyst Opinion on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AdvanSix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.93%. The high price target for ASIX is $20.00 and the low price target for ASIX is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AdvanSix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, AdvanSix has a forecasted downside of 38.9% from its current price of $32.75. AdvanSix has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix does not currently pay a dividend. AdvanSix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

In the past three months, AdvanSix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,288.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of AdvanSix is held by insiders. 84.34% of the stock of AdvanSix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX



Earnings for AdvanSix are expected to grow by 4.08% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $3.57 per share. The P/E ratio of AdvanSix is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of AdvanSix is 14.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21. AdvanSix has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here