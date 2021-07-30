Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Earnings results for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($7.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.5. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. AG Mortgage Investment Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.33%. The high price target for MITT is $15.00 and the low price target for MITT is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $11.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AG Mortgage Investment Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

In the past three months, AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is held by insiders. 32.89% of the stock of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT



The P/E ratio of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is 1.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is 1.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

