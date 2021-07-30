Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

Earnings results for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.79.

American Axle & Manufacturing last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Its revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for American Axle & Manufacturing are expected to grow by 46.10% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $2.06 per share. American Axle & Manufacturing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. American Axle & Manufacturing will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10156999”.

Analyst Opinion on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.71%. The high price target for AXL is $13.00 and the low price target for AXL is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing does not currently pay a dividend. American Axle & Manufacturing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

In the past three months, American Axle & Manufacturing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of American Axle & Manufacturing is held by insiders. 90.07% of the stock of American Axle & Manufacturing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL



Earnings for American Axle & Manufacturing are expected to grow by 46.10% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing is -37.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing is -37.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Axle & Manufacturing has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. American Axle & Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 2.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

