Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Earnings results for American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

American Resources last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. American Resources has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for American Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to $0.20 per share. American Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.23%. The high price target for AREC is $7.50 and the low price target for AREC is $4.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, American Resources has a forecasted upside of 175.2% from its current price of $2.18. American Resources has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources does not currently pay a dividend. American Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

In the past three months, American Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.09% of the stock of American Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings for American Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of American Resources is -5.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Resources is -5.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

