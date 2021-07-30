Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Earnings results for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

American Water Works last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year ($3.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.1. Earnings for American Water Works are expected to grow by 7.29% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $4.56 per share. American Water Works has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. American Water Works will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158766”.

Analyst Opinion on American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Water Works in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $170.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.28%. The high price target for AWK is $175.00 and the low price target for AWK is $159.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works pays a meaningful dividend of 1.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Water Works has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Water Works is 61.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Water Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.85% next year. This indicates that American Water Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

In the past three months, American Water Works insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,158.00 in company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of American Water Works is held by insiders. 81.44% of the stock of American Water Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)



Earnings for American Water Works are expected to grow by 7.29% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $4.56 per share. The P/E ratio of American Water Works is 43.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of American Water Works is 43.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.61. American Water Works has a PEG Ratio of 4.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Water Works has a P/B Ratio of 4.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

