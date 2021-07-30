Earnings : What to expect AON (NYSE:AON)

Earnings results for AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.96.

AON last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Its revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. AON has generated $9.81 earnings per share over the last year ($9.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Earnings for AON are expected to grow by 10.51% in the coming year, from $11.13 to $12.30 per share. AON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. AON will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AON (NYSE:AON)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $249.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.33%. The high price target for AON is $287.00 and the low price target for AON is $187.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AON has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $249.72, AON has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $263.77. AON has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AON (NYSE:AON)

AON has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AON has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of AON is 20.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AON will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.59% next year. This indicates that AON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AON (NYSE:AON)

In the past three months, AON insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of AON is held by insiders. 98.05% of the stock of AON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AON (NYSE:AON



Earnings for AON are expected to grow by 10.51% in the coming year, from $11.13 to $12.30 per share. The P/E ratio of AON is 28.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of AON is 28.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. AON has a P/B Ratio of 16.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

