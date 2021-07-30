Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Earnings results for Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Archrock last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm earned $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Archrock are expected to grow by 73.91% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.40 per share. Archrock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Archrock will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Archrock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.83%. The high price target for AROC is $12.00 and the low price target for AROC is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Archrock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archrock is 126.09%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Archrock will have a dividend payout ratio of 145.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Archrock may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

In the past three months, Archrock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,681,532.00 in company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of Archrock is held by insiders. 79.53% of the stock of Archrock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archrock (NYSE:AROC



Earnings for Archrock are expected to grow by 73.91% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Archrock is -438.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Archrock is -438.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Archrock has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

