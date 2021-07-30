Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Earnings results for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($1.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Ares Commercial Real Estate are expected to grow by 4.32% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.45 per share. Ares Commercial Real Estate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Ares Commercial Real Estate will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10156566”.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.59%. The high price target for ACRE is $16.50 and the low price target for ACRE is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ares Commercial Real Estate has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.70%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ares Commercial Real Estate has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ares Commercial Real Estate will have a dividend payout ratio of 91.03% in the coming year. This indicates that Ares Commercial Real Estate may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

In the past three months, Ares Commercial Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.96% of the stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate is held by insiders. 53.23% of the stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE



Earnings for Ares Commercial Real Estate are expected to grow by 4.32% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 9.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

