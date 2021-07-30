Nothing seems to bother Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Earnings results for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Avient last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Avient are expected to grow by 16.43% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.33 per share. Avient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Avient will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2587092”.

Analyst Opinion on Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.54%. The high price target for AVNT is $61.00 and the low price target for AVNT is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.44, Avient has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $48.72. Avient has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avient has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avient is 49.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avient will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.53% next year. This indicates that Avient will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

In the past three months, Avient insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $292,769.00 in company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of Avient is held by insiders. 93.30% of the stock of Avient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avient (NYSE:AVNT



Earnings for Avient are expected to grow by 16.43% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Avient is 25.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Avient is 25.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21. Avient has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avient has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here