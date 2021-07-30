Did they just beat EPS? Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Earnings results for Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Balchem last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company earned $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Balchem has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. Earnings for Balchem are expected to grow by 10.88% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $4.18 per share. Balchem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Balchem will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721555”.

Analyst Opinion on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Balchem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.17%. The high price target for BCPC is $145.00 and the low price target for BCPC is $140.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Balchem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.50, Balchem has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $134.22. Balchem has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Balchem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Balchem is 17.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Balchem will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.88% next year. This indicates that Balchem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

In the past three months, Balchem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.38% of the stock of Balchem is held by insiders. 86.03% of the stock of Balchem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC



Earnings for Balchem are expected to grow by 10.88% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 49.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 49.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21. Balchem has a P/B Ratio of 5.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

