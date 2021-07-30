Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Earnings results for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Barnes Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. Earnings for Barnes Group are expected to grow by 30.89% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.50 per share. Barnes Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Barnes Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “6987911”.

Analyst Opinion on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barnes Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.01%. The high price target for B is $64.00 and the low price target for B is $38.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Barnes Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.20, Barnes Group has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $51.17. Barnes Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barnes Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barnes Group is 39.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barnes Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.60% next year. This indicates that Barnes Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

In the past three months, Barnes Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,171.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.21% of the stock of Barnes Group is held by insiders. 85.04% of the stock of Barnes Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barnes Group (NYSE:B



Earnings for Barnes Group are expected to grow by 30.89% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 49.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 49.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.76. Barnes Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barnes Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

