How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Earnings results for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Bel Fuse last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. The business earned $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Bel Fuse has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Bel Fuse will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “1881858”.

Analyst Opinion on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bel Fuse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.74%. The high price target for BELFB is $20.00 and the low price target for BELFB is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bel Fuse has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

In the past three months, Bel Fuse insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.37% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by insiders. 63.39% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is 7.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is 7.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.17. Bel Fuse has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

