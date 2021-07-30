Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Earnings results for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Its revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year ($4.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for Booz Allen Hamilton are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $4.17 to $4.56 per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Booz Allen Hamilton will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.32%. The high price target for BAH is $97.00 and the low price target for BAH is $80.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.00, Booz Allen Hamilton has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $89.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Booz Allen Hamilton has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 37.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Booz Allen Hamilton will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.46% next year. This indicates that Booz Allen Hamilton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

In the past three months, Booz Allen Hamilton insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,977,978.00 in company stock. Only 1.92% of the stock of Booz Allen Hamilton is held by insiders. 88.77% of the stock of Booz Allen Hamilton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH



Earnings for Booz Allen Hamilton are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $4.17 to $4.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Booz Allen Hamilton is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Booz Allen Hamilton has a P/B Ratio of 11.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here