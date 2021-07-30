Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Earnings results for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for Cabot Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 15.72% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.84 per share. Cabot Oil & Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Cabot Oil & Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.79%. The high price target for COG is $22.00 and the low price target for COG is $17.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 2.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cabot Oil & Gas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 102.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cabot Oil & Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.91% next year. This indicates that Cabot Oil & Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

In the past three months, Cabot Oil & Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Cabot Oil & Gas is held by insiders. 95.05% of the stock of Cabot Oil & Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG



Earnings for Cabot Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 15.72% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 20.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 20.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. Cabot Oil & Gas has a PEG Ratio of 0.18. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Cabot Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

