Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Earnings results for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Capital Product Partners last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Capital Product Partners are expected to decrease by -3.18% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.13 per share. Capital Product Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Capital Product Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital Product Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.67%. The high price target for CPLP is $16.00 and the low price target for CPLP is $9.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capital Product Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capital Product Partners is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital Product Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.78% next year. This indicates that Capital Product Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

In the past three months, Capital Product Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.35% of the stock of Capital Product Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP



Earnings for Capital Product Partners are expected to decrease by -3.18% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Capital Product Partners is 6.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Capital Product Partners is 6.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 63.53. Capital Product Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

