Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Earnings results for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.04.

Capri last issued its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Capri are expected to grow by 28.97% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $5.03 per share. Capri has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Capri will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721359”.

Analyst Opinion on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capri in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.69%. The high price target for CPRI is $90.00 and the low price target for CPRI is $20.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capri has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.90, Capri has a forecasted upside of 19.7% from its current price of $50.05. Capri has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri does not currently pay a dividend. Capri does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

In the past three months, Capri insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $200,534.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Capri is held by insiders. 86.12% of the stock of Capri is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capri (NYSE:CPRI



Earnings for Capri are expected to grow by 28.97% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $5.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Capri is -116.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capri is -116.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capri has a PEG Ratio of 0.68. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Capri has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

