Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Earnings results for Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Cboe Global Markets last posted its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm earned $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets has generated $4.73 earnings per share over the last year ($4.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Earnings for Cboe Global Markets are expected to decrease by -2.88% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $5.06 per share.

Analyst Opinion on Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cboe Global Markets in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.03%. The high price target for CBOE is $124.00 and the low price target for CBOE is $104.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets pays a meaningful dividend of 1.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cboe Global Markets does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 35.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cboe Global Markets will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.20% next year. This indicates that Cboe Global Markets will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

In the past three months, Cboe Global Markets insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Cboe Global Markets is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of Cboe Global Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE



Earnings for Cboe Global Markets are expected to decrease by -2.88% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $5.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 27.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Cboe Global Markets is 27.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Cboe Global Markets has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cboe Global Markets has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

