numbers crunched for you before earnings results Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Earnings results for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Centerra Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business earned $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Earnings for Centerra Gold are expected to grow by 40.48% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.18 per share. Centerra Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.13%. The high price target for CGAU is $14.50 and the low price target for CGAU is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Centerra Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

In the past three months, Centerra Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU



Earnings for Centerra Gold are expected to grow by 40.48% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Centerra Gold is 4.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24 and the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21.

