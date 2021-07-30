Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Earnings results for Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Cerner last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cerner has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. Earnings for Cerner are expected to grow by 14.23% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.13 per share. Cerner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Cerner will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.90%. The high price target for CERN is $90.00 and the low price target for CERN is $70.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerner has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.17, Cerner has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $78.53. Cerner has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner pays a meaningful dividend of 1.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cerner has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cerner is 35.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cerner will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.12% next year. This indicates that Cerner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

In the past three months, Cerner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,197,635.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Cerner is held by insiders. 83.01% of the stock of Cerner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN



Earnings for Cerner are expected to grow by 14.23% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Cerner is 29.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.23. The P/E ratio of Cerner is 29.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.13. Cerner has a PEG Ratio of 2.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cerner has a P/B Ratio of 5.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here