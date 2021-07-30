Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Earnings results for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 17 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.8100000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.63.

Charter Communications last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Charter Communications has generated $16.00 earnings per share over the last year ($17.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Earnings for Charter Communications are expected to grow by 40.16% in the coming year, from $19.67 to $27.57 per share. Charter Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Charter Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8277222”.

Analyst Opinion on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charter Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $736.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.16%. The high price target for CHTR is $816.00 and the low price target for CHTR is $650.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Charter Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

In the past three months, Charter Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,155,664.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Charter Communications is held by insiders. 69.67% of the stock of Charter Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR



Earnings for Charter Communications are expected to grow by 40.16% in the coming year, from $19.67 to $27.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Charter Communications is 40.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Charter Communications is 40.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.36. Charter Communications has a PEG Ratio of 1.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Charter Communications has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

