worth buying post Earnings results? Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Earnings results for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5899999999999999.

Chevron last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business earned $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Its revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chevron has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($4.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chevron are expected to grow by 6.34% in the coming year, from $6.15 to $6.54 per share. Chevron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Chevron will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-828-8156 with passcode “8697566”.

Analyst Opinion on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chevron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.84, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.86%. The high price target for CVX is $149.00 and the low price target for CVX is $90.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Chevron has been increasing its dividend for 34 years. Based on EPS estimates, Chevron will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.96% in the coming year. This indicates that Chevron may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

In the past three months, Chevron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $565,140.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Chevron is held by insiders. 65.94% of the stock of Chevron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chevron (NYSE:CVX



Earnings for Chevron are expected to grow by 6.34% in the coming year, from $6.15 to $6.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -24.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -24.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chevron has a PEG Ratio of 3.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chevron has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

