Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Chunghwa Telecom last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Chunghwa Telecom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Chunghwa Telecom will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 3:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chunghwa Telecom does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 76.03%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

In the past three months, Chunghwa Telecom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Chunghwa Telecom is held by insiders.

The P/E ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 27.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 27.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.79. Chunghwa Telecom has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

