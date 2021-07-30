worth buying post Earnings results? Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Earnings results for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Church & Dwight last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Its revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year ($3.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Earnings for Church & Dwight are expected to grow by 7.59% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $3.26 per share. Church & Dwight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Church & Dwight will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “3383827”.

Analyst Opinion on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.81%. The high price target for CHD is $185.00 and the low price target for CHD is $80.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Church & Dwight has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.38, Church & Dwight has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $86.91. Church & Dwight has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight pays a meaningful dividend of 1.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Church & Dwight has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Church & Dwight is 35.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Church & Dwight will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.98% next year. This indicates that Church & Dwight will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

In the past three months, Church & Dwight insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Church & Dwight is held by insiders. 80.52% of the stock of Church & Dwight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD



Earnings for Church & Dwight are expected to grow by 7.59% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Church & Dwight is 28.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Church & Dwight is 28.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.59. Church & Dwight has a PEG Ratio of 3.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Church & Dwight has a P/B Ratio of 7.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

