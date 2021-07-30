How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Earnings results for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Civeo last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Civeo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.36 per share. Civeo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Civeo will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “8892853#”.

Analyst Opinion on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Civeo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 72.32%. The high price target for CVEO is $9.60 and the low price target for CVEO is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Civeo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.05, Civeo has a forecasted downside of 72.3% from its current price of $21.86. Civeo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo does not currently pay a dividend. Civeo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

In the past three months, Civeo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Civeo is held by insiders. 57.68% of the stock of Civeo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO



Earnings for Civeo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Civeo is -156.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Civeo has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

