Earnings : What to expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Earnings results for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

CNH Industrial last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company earned $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Its revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CNH Industrial are expected to grow by 20.35% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.36 per share. CNH Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. CNH Industrial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNH Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.55%. The high price target for CNHI is $25.00 and the low price target for CNHI is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial does not currently pay a dividend. CNH Industrial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

In the past three months, CNH Industrial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.69% of the stock of CNH Industrial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI



Earnings for CNH Industrial are expected to grow by 20.35% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is -831.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is -831.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CNH Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 4.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

