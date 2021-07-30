Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Earnings results for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business earned $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Earnings for Colgate-Palmolive are expected to grow by 7.62% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.53 per share. Colgate-Palmolive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Colgate-Palmolive will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.57%. The high price target for CL is $95.00 and the low price target for CL is $76.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Colgate-Palmolive has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.67, Colgate-Palmolive has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $83.52. Colgate-Palmolive has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Colgate-Palmolive has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 58.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Colgate-Palmolive will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.99% next year. This indicates that Colgate-Palmolive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

In the past three months, Colgate-Palmolive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,384,255.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Colgate-Palmolive is held by insiders. 75.85% of the stock of Colgate-Palmolive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL



Earnings for Colgate-Palmolive are expected to grow by 7.62% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.23. The P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a PEG Ratio of 4.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Colgate-Palmolive has a P/B Ratio of 65.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

