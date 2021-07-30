, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Earnings results for Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Community Bankers Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business earned $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Community Bankers Trust has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Community Bankers Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Community Bankers Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158479”.

Analyst Opinion on Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Bankers Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.58%. The high price target for ESXB is $8.00 and the low price target for ESXB is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Community Bankers Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Community Bankers Trust has a forecasted downside of 25.6% from its current price of $10.75. Community Bankers Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Bankers Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 18.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

In the past three months, Community Bankers Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,656.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB



The P/E ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98.

More latest stories: here