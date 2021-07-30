Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Earnings results for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Community West Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $10.94 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Community West Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community West Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

In the past three months, Community West Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,690.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 23.04% of the stock of Community West Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 24.20% of the stock of Community West Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC



The P/E ratio of Community West Bancshares is 11.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Community West Bancshares is 11.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Community West Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

