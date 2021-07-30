Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Earnings results for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Dime Community Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Earnings for Dime Community Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.38% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.43 per share. Dime Community Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Dime Community Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158072”.

Analyst Opinion on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.59%. The high price target for DCOM is $43.00 and the low price target for DCOM is $38.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dime Community Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.75, Dime Community Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 22.6% from its current price of $33.24. Dime Community Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dime Community Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 38.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dime Community Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.99% next year. This indicates that Dime Community Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

In the past three months, Dime Community Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.40% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.36% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM



Earnings for Dime Community Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.38% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 33.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 33.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Dime Community Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

