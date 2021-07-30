Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Earnings results for Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Emerald last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. Emerald has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Emerald has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Emerald will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720801”.

Analyst Opinion on Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emerald in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.97, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.17%. The high price target for EEX is $5.04 and the low price target for EEX is $2.90. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald does not currently pay a dividend. Emerald does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

In the past three months, Emerald insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Emerald is held by insiders. 29.19% of the stock of Emerald is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Emerald (NYSE:EEX



The P/E ratio of Emerald is -2.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Emerald is -2.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Emerald has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

