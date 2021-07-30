Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Earnings results for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Energy Fuels last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Energy Fuels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.13) per share. Energy Fuels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.61%. The high price target for UUUU is $9.00 and the low price target for UUUU is $6.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Fuels does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Fuels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Energy Fuels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $178,210.00 in company stock. Only 1.96% of the stock of Energy Fuels is held by insiders. 24.27% of the stock of Energy Fuels is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Energy Fuels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Fuels is -19.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energy Fuels is -19.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Fuels has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

