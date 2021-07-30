Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Earnings results for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Exxon Mobil last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm earned $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Its revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Exxon Mobil has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year (($4.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exxon Mobil are expected to grow by 11.44% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.58 per share. Exxon Mobil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Exxon Mobil will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3168506”.

Analyst Opinion on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.44%. The high price target for XOM is $90.00 and the low price target for XOM is $39.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Exxon Mobil has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Exxon Mobil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Exxon Mobil will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.98% in the coming year. This indicates that Exxon Mobil may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

In the past three months, Exxon Mobil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Exxon Mobil is held by insiders. 51.38% of the stock of Exxon Mobil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM



Earnings for Exxon Mobil are expected to grow by 11.44% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Exxon Mobil is -13.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exxon Mobil has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Exxon Mobil has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

