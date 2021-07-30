Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Earnings results for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Ferrari last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.22. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Its revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year ($4.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.2. Earnings for Ferrari are expected to grow by 9.88% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.34 per share. Ferrari has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Ferrari will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ferrari in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $231.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.23%. The high price target for RACE is $281.00 and the low price target for RACE is $185.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ferrari has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $231.88, Ferrari has a forecasted upside of 7.2% from its current price of $216.24. Ferrari has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari does not currently pay a dividend. Ferrari does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

In the past three months, Ferrari insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 31.40% of the stock of Ferrari is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE



Earnings for Ferrari are expected to grow by 9.88% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Ferrari is 52.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Ferrari is 52.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 38.09. Ferrari has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ferrari has a P/B Ratio of 19.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here