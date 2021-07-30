Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Earnings results for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

First Guaranty Bancshares last posted its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for First Guaranty Bancshares are expected to grow by 1.55% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $1.97 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.72%. The high price target for FGBI is $23.00 and the low price target for FGBI is $19.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Guaranty Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.25, First Guaranty Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $19.02. First Guaranty Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Guaranty Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, First Guaranty Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.49% next year. This indicates that First Guaranty Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, First Guaranty Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $260,219.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 42.70% of the stock of First Guaranty Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.40% of the stock of First Guaranty Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings for First Guaranty Bancshares are expected to grow by 1.55% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $1.97 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

