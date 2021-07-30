Must-See Earnings Estimates Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Earnings results for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company earned $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.48 per share. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 21.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.98% next year. This indicates that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

In the past three months, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.32% of the stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS



Earnings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 18.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.23. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 18.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a PEG Ratio of 7.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

