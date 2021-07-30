Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Earnings results for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

GlycoMimetics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. GlycoMimetics has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GlycoMimetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($1.36) per share. GlycoMimetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GlycoMimetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 531.07%. The high price target for GLYC is $15.00 and the low price target for GLYC is $9.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GlycoMimetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, GlycoMimetics has a forecasted upside of 531.1% from its current price of $2.06. GlycoMimetics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

GlycoMimetics does not currently pay a dividend. GlycoMimetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GlycoMimetics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by insiders. 71.16% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GlycoMimetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -1.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -1.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GlycoMimetics has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

