Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Earnings results for Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

Hill-Rom last released its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company earned $762 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hill-Rom has generated $5.53 earnings per share over the last year ($4.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for Hill-Rom are expected to grow by 5.12% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.37 per share. Hill-Rom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Hill-Rom will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5286501”.

Analyst Opinion on Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hill-Rom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.00%. The high price target for HRC is $130.00 and the low price target for HRC is $115.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hill-Rom has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hill-Rom is 17.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hill-Rom will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.07% next year. This indicates that Hill-Rom will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

In the past three months, Hill-Rom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,133,259.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Hill-Rom is held by insiders. 83.61% of the stock of Hill-Rom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hill-Rom are expected to grow by 5.12% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Hill-Rom is 32.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Hill-Rom is 32.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.15. Hill-Rom has a PEG Ratio of 2.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hill-Rom has a P/B Ratio of 5.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

