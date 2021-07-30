Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Earnings results for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Dividend Strength: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Hillman Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

In the past three months, Hillman Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.83% of the stock of Hillman Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN



Earnings for Hillman Solutions are expected to grow by 34.78% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.31 per share. Hillman Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 3.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hillman Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 150.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

