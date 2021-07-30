Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Earnings results for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

HSBC last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for HSBC are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.91 per share. HSBC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HSBC in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” HSBC also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HSBC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HSBC is 78.95%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, HSBC will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.77% next year. This indicates that HSBC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

In the past three months, HSBC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.19% of the stock of HSBC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC



The P/E ratio of HSBC is 18.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of HSBC is 18.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. HSBC has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

