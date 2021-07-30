Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Earnings results for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Huntsman last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business earned $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huntsman has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for Huntsman are expected to grow by 8.93% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.05 per share. Huntsman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Huntsman will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntsman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.97%. The high price target for HUN is $44.00 and the low price target for HUN is $17.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huntsman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.60, Huntsman has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $26.34. Huntsman has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huntsman has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntsman is 76.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Huntsman will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.59% next year. This indicates that Huntsman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

In the past three months, Huntsman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Huntsman is held by insiders. 80.12% of the stock of Huntsman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN



Earnings for Huntsman are expected to grow by 8.93% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntsman is 14.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Huntsman is 14.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21. Huntsman has a PEG Ratio of 0.17. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Huntsman has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

