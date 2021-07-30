Reports First Quarter 2020 Results IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Earnings results for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

IDEXX Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. Its revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has generated $6.71 earnings per share over the last year ($7.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.6. Earnings for IDEXX Laboratories are expected to grow by 13.89% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $9.10 per share. IDEXX Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. IDEXX Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $495.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.60%. The high price target for IDXX is $616.00 and the low price target for IDXX is $375.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDEXX Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $495.75, IDEXX Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 29.6% from its current price of $704.16. IDEXX Laboratories has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

IDEXX Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. IDEXX Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, IDEXX Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,130,605.00 in company stock. Only 2.06% of the stock of IDEXX Laboratories is held by insiders. 84.08% of the stock of IDEXX Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IDEXX Laboratories are expected to grow by 13.89% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $9.10 per share. The P/E ratio of IDEXX Laboratories is 90.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of IDEXX Laboratories is 90.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.15. IDEXX Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 4.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IDEXX Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 94.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

