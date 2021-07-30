Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Earnings results for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Illinois Tool Works last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Its revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $8.52 to $9.23 per share. Illinois Tool Works has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Illinois Tool Works will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4741428”.

Analyst Opinion on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $225.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.28%. The high price target for ITW is $261.00 and the low price target for ITW is $195.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Illinois Tool Works has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $225.47, Illinois Tool Works has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $228.40. Illinois Tool Works has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works pays a meaningful dividend of 2.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Illinois Tool Works has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 65.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Illinois Tool Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.40% next year. This indicates that Illinois Tool Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

In the past three months, Illinois Tool Works insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,618,522.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by insiders. 77.65% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW



Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $8.52 to $9.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 32.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 32.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.76. Illinois Tool Works has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Illinois Tool Works has a P/B Ratio of 22.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here