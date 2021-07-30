Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Earnings results for IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

iRadimed Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

IRadimed last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. IRadimed has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.1. Earnings for IRadimed are expected to grow by 42.86% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.70 per share. IRadimed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. IRadimed will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IRadimed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.59%. The high price target for IRMD is $26.00 and the low price target for IRMD is $26.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IRadimed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, IRadimed has a forecasted downside of 24.6% from its current price of $34.48. IRadimed has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed does not currently pay a dividend. IRadimed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

In the past three months, IRadimed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,296,651.00 in company stock. 50.90% of the stock of IRadimed is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.06% of the stock of IRadimed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD



Earnings for IRadimed are expected to grow by 42.86% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of IRadimed is 431.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of IRadimed is 431.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.15. IRadimed has a P/B Ratio of 6.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here