How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Earnings results for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Ita? CorpBanca is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Itaú Corpbanca last announced its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.16) diluted earnings per share). Itaú Corpbanca has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Itaú Corpbanca will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Itaú Corpbanca.

Dividend Strength: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca does not currently pay a dividend. Itaú Corpbanca does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

In the past three months, Itaú Corpbanca insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Itaú Corpbanca is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB



The P/E ratio of Itaú Corpbanca is -1.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Itaú Corpbanca has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

