Wall street estimates Earnings report Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Earnings results for Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Itaú Unibanco last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company earned $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year ($0.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Earnings for Itaú Unibanco are expected to grow by 14.58% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.55 per share. Itaú Unibanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Itaú Unibanco in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Itaú Unibanco.

Dividend Strength: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Itaú Unibanco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Itaú Unibanco is 10.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Itaú Unibanco will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.27% next year. This indicates that Itaú Unibanco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

In the past three months, Itaú Unibanco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.34% of the stock of Itaú Unibanco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB



Earnings for Itaú Unibanco are expected to grow by 14.58% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Itaú Unibanco is 13.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Itaú Unibanco is 13.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Itaú Unibanco has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here