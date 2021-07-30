, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Earnings results for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Johnson Controls International last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.0. Earnings for Johnson Controls International are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.18 per share. Johnson Controls International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Johnson Controls International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3022 with passcode “83021”.

Analyst Opinion on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.62%. The high price target for JCI is $85.00 and the low price target for JCI is $36.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Johnson Controls International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.56, Johnson Controls International has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $71.60. Johnson Controls International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Johnson Controls International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Johnson Controls International is 48.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Johnson Controls International will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.96% next year. This indicates that Johnson Controls International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

In the past three months, Johnson Controls International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,680,387.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Johnson Controls International is held by insiders. 88.36% of the stock of Johnson Controls International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI



Earnings for Johnson Controls International are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Johnson Controls International is 49.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.23. The P/E ratio of Johnson Controls International is 49.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.62. Johnson Controls International has a PEG Ratio of 3.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Johnson Controls International has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

