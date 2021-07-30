Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Earnings results for KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

KVH Industries last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. KVH Industries has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for KVH Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.35) per share. KVH Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. KVH Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KVH Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.88%. The high price target for KVHI is $16.00 and the low price target for KVHI is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KVH Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, KVH Industries has a forecasted upside of 27.9% from its current price of $11.73. KVH Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries does not currently pay a dividend. KVH Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

In the past three months, KVH Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $500,918.00 in company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of KVH Industries is held by insiders. 55.42% of the stock of KVH Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI



Earnings for KVH Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of KVH Industries is -10.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KVH Industries is -10.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KVH Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

