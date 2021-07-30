Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Earnings results for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Lazard last released its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lazard has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year ($3.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Lazard are expected to grow by 10.09% in the coming year, from $4.26 to $4.69 per share. Lazard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Lazard will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “5906953”.

Analyst Opinion on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lazard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.51%. The high price target for LAZ is $61.00 and the low price target for LAZ is $36.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lazard has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.86, Lazard has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $45.79. Lazard has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lazard has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lazard is 52.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lazard will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.09% next year. This indicates that Lazard will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

In the past three months, Lazard insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Lazard is held by insiders. 77.73% of the stock of Lazard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ



Earnings for Lazard are expected to grow by 10.09% in the coming year, from $4.26 to $4.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Lazard is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Lazard is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Lazard has a P/B Ratio of 4.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

