Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Earnings results for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.86.

Liberty Global last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Liberty Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.77%. The high price target for LBTYA is $40.00 and the low price target for LBTYA is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Liberty Global has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.09, Liberty Global has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $26.35. Liberty Global has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

In the past three months, Liberty Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,948,076.00 in company stock. Only 9.41% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by insiders. 26.17% of the stock of Liberty Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA



Earnings for Liberty Global are expected to decrease by -24.73% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is -13.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liberty Global is -13.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

