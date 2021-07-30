Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Earnings results for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9.

Linde last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company earned $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde has generated $8.23 earnings per share over the last year ($5.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. Earnings for Linde are expected to grow by 10.59% in the coming year, from $10.10 to $11.17 per share. Linde has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Linde will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “2925099”.

Analyst Opinion on Linde (NYSE:LIN)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Linde in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $321.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.30%. The high price target for LIN is $358.00 and the low price target for LIN is $280.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Linde has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $321.31, Linde has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $299.45. Linde has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde pays a meaningful dividend of 1.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Linde has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of Linde is 51.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Linde will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.96% next year. This indicates that Linde will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Linde (NYSE:LIN)

In the past three months, Linde insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,345.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Linde is held by insiders. 73.18% of the stock of Linde is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Linde (NYSE:LIN



Earnings for Linde are expected to grow by 10.59% in the coming year, from $10.10 to $11.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Linde is 54.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.23. The P/E ratio of Linde is 54.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.01. Linde has a PEG Ratio of 2.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Linde has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

